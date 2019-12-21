$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

HCSG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,106,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $9,859,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

