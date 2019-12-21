$0.20 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. CEVA reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 194,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,409. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

