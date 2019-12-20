ZumCoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $858,479.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

