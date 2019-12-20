Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Purchases $86,907.86 in Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 668,522 shares of Zivo Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $86,907.86.

OTCMKTS:ZIVO remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 416,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,865. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

