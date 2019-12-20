Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Purchases $86,907.86 in Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 668,522 shares of Zivo Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $86,907.86.
OTCMKTS:ZIVO remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 416,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,865. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Zivo Bioscience
