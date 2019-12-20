Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.70 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Binance, FCoin, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $49.40 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,055,629,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,764,162,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, UEX, BitMart, Radar Relay, Hotbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Huobi, AirSwap, Bitbns, DDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Zebpay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Koinex, Coinone, Bithumb, BitForex, GOPAX, Coinhub, Korbit, Binance, Tokenomy, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, WazirX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

