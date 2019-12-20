Zilla (ZLA) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zilla has a market cap of $329,687.00 and approximately $5,152.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

