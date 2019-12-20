Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $339,574.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $339,574.00 and $7,242.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

