Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $663,407.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $663,407.00 and $506.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 104.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

