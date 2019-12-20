Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “Hold”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,797. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

