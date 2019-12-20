Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JRSH. ValuEngine cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.