Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Sell

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PFBC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

