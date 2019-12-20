Zacks: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Columbia Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Columbia Financial an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLBK stock remained flat at $$17.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 242,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.10.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
