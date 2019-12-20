Zacks: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Columbia Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Columbia Financial an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 608,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBK stock remained flat at $$17.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 242,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.10.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.