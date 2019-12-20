Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,624. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

