Zacks: Brokerages Expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OMNOVA Solutions.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

OMN remained flat at $$10.11 on Thursday. 98,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $454.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.04. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.