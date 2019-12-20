Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Navigator by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $698.99 million, a PE ratio of -266.40 and a beta of 1.17. Navigator has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

