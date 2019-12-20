Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.05 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 404,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,247. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

