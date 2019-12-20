Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Capitala Finance also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,040. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

