Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONCY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,449. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.