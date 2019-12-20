Zacks: Analysts Expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Synergy Resources reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synergy Resources.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.73 million.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 71,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,140. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synergy Resources (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.