Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $84.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.33 million. Qualys posted sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $322.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $368.37 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $372.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock worth $23,191,972. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qualys by 511.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Qualys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 586,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.