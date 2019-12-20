Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,311. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

