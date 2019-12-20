Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $40.07. 7,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,001. Arvinas has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,600 over the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

