Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to announce sales of $756.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.13 million and the lowest is $721.46 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $604.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $45.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

