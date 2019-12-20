Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.46

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 15593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

