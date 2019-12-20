WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. 18,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

