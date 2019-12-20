Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.69, 109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Worldline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

