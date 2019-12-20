WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

WNS stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth about $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WNS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

