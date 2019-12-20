WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 236.58 ($3.11).

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.44.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

