WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.73

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 612036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 156.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 234,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

