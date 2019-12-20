WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 612036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 156.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 234,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

