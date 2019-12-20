WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

