Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.38. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

