Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Raised to GBX 5,200 at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,695.63 ($61.77).

WTB opened at GBX 4,892 ($64.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,488.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,463.64. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

