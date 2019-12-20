Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.51

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 5021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $442,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.