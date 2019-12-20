Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wentworth Resource (OTCMKTS:WENTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wentworth Resources Ltd. is an oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; large-scale gas monetisation initiatives primarily in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique. Wentworth Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of Wentworth Resource stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Wentworth Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons in Tanzania and Mozambique. It primarily holds 31.94% interest in the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers in south-eastern Tanzania; and 85% participating interest in the Rovuma Onshore Block in northern Mozambique.

