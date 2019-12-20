Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wendys by 2,361.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

