Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.69.

WELL traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15. Welltower has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

