Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

