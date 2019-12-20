Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.46.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $232.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day moving average is $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

