Wells Fargo & Co Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

WPX opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1,083.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 386,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

