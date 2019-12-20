Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEIR. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,439.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,443.11. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,033.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

