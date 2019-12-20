Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qorvo (QRVO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

12/18/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $127.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/9/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/11/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/31/2019 – Qorvo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,579. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after buying an additional 467,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 403,861 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Qorvo by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

