Wedbush Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

BBBY stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 225.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 991,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 95,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 832.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,857 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

