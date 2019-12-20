Webchain (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX , Coinroom, STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00656983 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, STEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

