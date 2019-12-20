Waves Community Token (WCT) Market Cap Tops $840,963.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $840,963.00 and $233.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.01181294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

