Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.