Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $521.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

