Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Up 7.1%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 124,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 107,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

