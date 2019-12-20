WABnetwork 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,315.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $78,656.00 and approximately $12,315.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

