Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

VOD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 225,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,449. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after buying an additional 2,765,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.