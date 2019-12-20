Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.09 ($36.15).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.80 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Vivendi stock traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €25.84 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.90.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

